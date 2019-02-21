Rising backlash over Leeds traveller pitch plans

A backlash against plans to transform a Leeds village allotment into a traveller pitch has led to more than 180 people lodging objections.

The planning application has been submitted to convert the allotment, off Sandgate Terrace, in Kippax, into a pitch for one caravan, plus a day-room, mobile home and parking space.

But the proposals have caused widespread concern in the community and led to a public meeting, attended by more than 100 people at Kippax Central Club.

The meeting was called by Kippax’s ward member, Coun James Lewis.

He said he could understand the concerns over the idea of a traveller pitch and the connotations it brings, but that objections should focus on the council’s planning policy when it comes to the protection of allotment sites.

Coun Lewis said: “These allotments probably date back to before the Second World War and some have been sold off and privately owned, like this one.

“Under Leeds City Council planning policy they are green space and protected.

“There is a strength of feeling and I’m not surprised, any application to develop that site would generate a lot of objections. And because it’s a traveller pitch it’s causing some concern.”

One resident from Greenfield Avenue wrote in their objection letter submitted to Leeds City Council: “I could not be more adamant with my objection for this planning application.

“To remove current green space for the use of a travellers site is aberrant.”