RIP Jonny Walker: Watch the Leeds busker sing five classic songs

Leeds music fans are reeling from the news that well-known busker Jonny Walker has passed away suddenly at the age of just 37.

Jonny, from Beeston, would regularly busk in Leeds as well as in more than 50 towns and cities across the UK, and he was an enthusiastic campaigner for the rights of street performers.

His family have asked for privacy as they attempt to come to terms with the father-of-two's sudden death.

Back in April 2017, Jonny performed an exclusive five-song set for the Yorkshire Evening Post, which we broadcast on Facebook Live. Over 12,000 people viewed the video, which included classics such as Tracy Chapman's Fast Car and John Martin's May You Never.

