Revealed: Worst hotspots for vehicle crime in Leeds

Today we reveal the worst hotspots in Leeds for vehicle crime.

These figures, supplied by Police UK, are for March 2018, the latest stats available.

LATEST BURGLARY HOTSPOTS FOR LEEDS IN MARCH 2018

Police say most vehicle crime is preventable.

It can take as little as 10 seconds for a thief to steal something from your car.

The best way to protect your belongings is to lock your car whenever you leave it.

Police say other things you can do include:

* Removing everything from the car; don’t even leave a jacket where it can be seen.

* Closing the sunroof along with the windows when you leave.

* Not storing things in the boot; take them with you.

* Storing car ownership information in your home, not your car.

* Having a routine to ensure you always take the keys out of the ignition.

* Taking removable stereos and sat nav equipment with you.

In addition, using secure (theft resistant) number plates can make your plates less attractive to thieves.