Revealed: Worst hotspots for robbery in Leeds

Today we reveal the worst hotspots in Leeds for robbery.

These figures, supplied by Police UK, are for March 2018, the latest stats available.

Revealed: Worst hotspots for vehicle crime in Leeds

Robberies - including muggings, and snatch thefts - are crimes that often involve violence or threats.

Police say while the likelihood of this happening is small, you should be aware of what you can do to keep yourself and your property safe.

Here are some tips for staying safe from robbery:

* If you have to walk alone at night take extra care. Stay on roads that are well lit and relatively busy

* Plan your route in advance

* Avoid short cuts that involve alleyways or walking across parks or commons unless they are well-lit

* If you’re carrying a bag, try to have it across your chest and keep your hand over the fastening

* Be aware of your surroundings and stay alert to what’s going on around you

* Be careful with your electronics; talking on a mobile phone, listening to an MP3 player or carrying a laptop bag shows thieves that you have something to steal

* Don’t carry important documents or credit cards that you do not need

* Only take your wallet out when you need to

* If you think you are being followed, cross the road or go into a shop and stay there until you’re sure you’re safe