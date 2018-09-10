Revealed: The security flaws which a burglar would exploit to target your home

This video footage reveals security flaws a burglar could detect within a minute before deciding whether or not to target YOUR home.

Anglian Home Improvements worked with Richard Taylor, a reformed criminal turned security expert, to give homeowners expert advice on how to look after their home.

According to government statistics, 689,000 domestic burglaries occurred between January and December last year.

Using the latest eye-tracking technology, Anglian’s new video campaign captures Richard’s eye movements to determine the key factors that burglars look for when breaking into a home. Richard walked around the outside of three different properties – a semi-detached home, a detached home and a new build – to look at how each homeowner dealt with security.

The eye-tracker worn by Richard recorded a surprisingly high 32 security flaws within the space of the three minutes, seven seconds that he spent in total looking at the three properties.

He revealed that this was all the time a burglar would need to make a decision about whether to break into the property.

Richard spent most of his time looking at windows, doors and locks for security issues. Doors are a key break-in point for domestic burglaries, as government records state that 75% of domestic burglaries in 2016/17 took place through a door, while the point of entry for 23 per cent of cases was through a window.

It wasn’t just windows and doors that caught Richard’s attention. He also pointed out escape routes, outdated security alarms and letters in the post box (which suggest that homeowners are on holiday) as security flaws. Last year, 62% of people burgled had ‘no’ or ‘less than basic’ home security.

It wasn’t all negative, however; Richard also pointed out a few security measures that the homeowners had right.

“Beware of the dog” signs, open front gardens with little or no hedging to provide cover, and gravel paths that are noisy to walk on were noted as good deterrents for burglars as they provide “psychological barriers” in which the burglar would be required to put in extra effort, or suggest a chance they could get caught.

Liza Wrigley, digital marketing manager at Anglian Home Improvements, said: “While it takes a burglar less than a minute to decide whether to break into a property, the good news is that there are many simple ways to improve the security of your home.

“Always ensure that alarms are installed and that doors and windows have adequate locks. Don’t leave bins near escape routes and consider asking a family member, friend or neighbour to pop by when you’re on holiday to check on your home.

“It was great to work with Richard on the video, as he has pointed out security flaws that many of us would not have realised. We hope that our video inspires people to look at their homes differently, and consider other ways in which we can keep them secure.”

SECURITY FLAWS

Rubbish bins at the side of the house

Old alarm system

Letters stuck out of the letterbox

4 Large windows with no blinds drawn

Old windows which can easily be broken into

No sign on the gate e.g ‘beware of the dog’

No locks on the gate

Security key box can be easily broken into

A clear escape route via a low fence

Open shed with tools inside that can aid the burglar

Patio doors that are easy to break into