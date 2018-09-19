Revealed: The lunch Leeds workers tuck into most often

Who ate all the pies? It’s the people of Leeds.

A new report provides a fascinating snapshot into the eating habits of Britain’s work force.

And the survey reveals Loiners are most likely to tuck in to a humble pie and mash for sustenance.

Leicester is the bagel capital of the UK, with its love for a chicken and salad filling.

Those in London are also fans of the American favourite, chomping down a whopping 84 a year.

However, those in Manchester turn instead to the humble jacket potato.

Those from Plymouth are the most likely to grab a Cornish pasty for lunch – proving that regional favourites still do exist.

Liverpudlians confessed to tucking into a bowl of pasta when the clock strikes twelve, whereas residents of Glasgow prefer to sink their teeth into a microwave meal.

The majority of Brits – 77 percent – bring their lunches with them from home, while frugal Londoners are the most likely to enjoy last night’s leftovers.

They say variety is the spice of life - but apparently that doesn’t ring true when it comes to lunchtime. We are stuck in a lunch rut according to the data, with one in three facing ‘déjà-food’ by sitting down to EXACTLY the same lunch EVERY day.

Although Brits lunches lack life, we are still spending silly money, forking out a whopping £6.08 on average each day on lunch alone. Furthermore, those in London confessed to spending an eye watering £15.51, however, those in Bristol spend just a fraction of that, at £3.66.

With many losing their love for lunch according to The New York Bakery Co., who commissioned the survey, nearly half of those polled (49%) face a daily dose of “lunch envy”, craving a friend or colleague’s midday meal rather than their own.

Christina Honigfort, head of marketing at The New York Bakery Co., said: “This research highlights that the British workforce desperately needs to revamp its lunch and inject some excitement into the midday meal.”

“We want to inspire Brits to ditch the soggy sandwiches and love their lunch once again. Making small changes, such as trying something new for our lunch time meal, is the perfect way to add some flavour and variety to the working week.”

Despite the humdrum fare, we spend over half an hour (31 minutes) each morning to ponder our choices available to us. A sensitive 9 percent confess that a bad lunch experience ruins their whole afternoon.

The study also revealed that 12.55pm is lunch o’clock – the time the average Brit is likely to down tools and tuck into their lunch of choice. The traditional lunch hour may also be a thing of the past, with the average worker taking just 26 minutes for their break.

LUNCH MAP OF THE UK

Last night’s leftovers – London (eaten 10 times a month)

Sandwiches – Nottingham (11 times a month)

Bagels – Leicester (5 times a month)

Paninis – Cambridge (5 times a month)

Burritos – Norwich (3 times a month)

Pizzas – Belfast (4 times a month)

Pasta – Liverpool (6 times a month)

Pies – Leeds (5 times a month)

Sushi – Edinburgh (3 times a month)

Jacket potatoes – Manchester (7 times a month)

Burgers – Birmingham (4 times a month)

Microwave meals – Glasgow (4 times a month)

Pub lunches – Cardiff (4 times a month)