Revealed: The 13 Leeds schools told to improve by Ofsted this year

These are the schools and colleges in Leeds ordered to make improvements to their standards following Ofsted inspections in 2018.

The list includes eight state primaries, three secondaries, an independent school and one further education provider, the Leeds College of Building.

Three have been rated as Indequate and 10 were graded as Requires Improvement by the national inspection body.

Schools are inspected on a number of areas, including how the school is managed, the quality of the teaching, the personal development of pupils and the outcomes for pupils.

Following an inspection, Ofsted publish a report on the school on its website and each is given an assessment based on a four-point scale.

Schools can either be rated 1 (Outstanding), 2 (Good), 3 (Requires Improvement) or 4 (Inadequate).

