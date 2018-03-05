Revealed: Next piece of Leeds South Bank plan

the latest piece of a regeneration jigsaw which is set to double the size of Leeds city centre and breathe new life into swathes of derelict industrial land is to be presented to planning chiefs this week.

Oakapple Group has submitted an outline application for a block of up to 215 flats in Sweet Street, Holbeck, on land that housed a former warehouse.

The building lies close to the city’s treasured Temple Works site, which was recently bought by Kirkstall Forge developer CEG, and sits within the council’s flagship South Bank regeneration area. A report prepared ahead of Thursday’s City Plans Panel meeting said the scheme will complement both the wider masterplan for the South Bank, and the future of the Temple Works site.

“The council intends to facilitate the redevelopment of this site to complement comprehensive regeneration proposals within the area and to help provide an enhanced setting for Temple Works,” it says.

It adds the scheme will be part of a wider ”place-making vision for the transformation of the Holbeck area of Leeds South Bank”, and will regenerate a “prominently-located unsightly and under-utilised brownfield site”.

However, Leeds Civic Trust, whilst supporting regeneration of the site, has lodged an objection. “We have a number of concerns about the scheme which mean that we cannot support it as it currently stands,” the objection says. The Trust’s concerns include the “dated feel” of the building design, and a low number of three-bed flats, which it says don’t fit with the city’s “aspirations for family living in the South Bank”.

The application is for 33 studio flats, 103 one-bed apartments, 75 two beds and 10 three-bedroom units. It also includes a car park, a gym and a lounge.