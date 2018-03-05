Revealed: James Brown’s ultimate Leeds United five-a-side squad

Which Leeds legends would play in your ultimate five-a-side team?

Here, Leeds-born author and diehard Whites fan James Brown names his squad.

Ever since my book Above Head Height came out, people have been asking me about a Leeds United five-a-side team, but this is the first time I’ve had the chance to write it out.

If it’s difficult to select an all time XI; imagine halving it. Fortunately there are some self-imposed guidelines I can introduce.

Being good in the air like Lee Chapman is pointless when there’s a head height rule. Big ungainly fellas like Jack Charlton will take up too much room, and heroes turned villains like Kewell and Cantona can forget about it.

Five-a-side is about skill, invention, speed of foot and thought. It requires lethal finishing and deft passes, so I’m going to pick my team to suit the small court. I’ll pick eight to give me three rolling subs.

* Leeds-born writer and broadcaster James Brown is best known for creating Loaded, the era-defining men’s magazine of the 1990s.

He has also edited GQ and Leeds Leeds Leeds. Above Head Height – A Five-A-Side Life is available now in paperback. Follow Brown on Instagram and Twitter @jamesjamesbrown.