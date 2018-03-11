Revamped Leeds church hall set to be community hub

A church hall in Leeds has reopened after an extensive refurbishment to transform it into a thriving community hub.

Holy Trinity Church Hall in Meanwoood has been shut for seven months for a full revamp to take place but officially opened on Saturday with a party to showcase its new look.

The church has spent £565,000 renovating the hall to create a modern community centre which is accessible to all and will be used by 1,000 people each week.

The new hall will play host to a brand-new pre-school and will be the base for many uniform groups, clubs, local events and a new weekly community café. As well as the re-fit, the hall has also been extended to create a separate annex which will be available to hire.

The re-opening at the weekend was carried out by Mavis Rowland, 82, - dubbed the ‘Mother Theresa of Meanwood’ for her work in the community where she lives.

Rev Canon Kingsley Dowling said the new hall looks “stunning” and Saturday’s event was a “real celebration of a new community resource that can be used by all”.

He said: “We are delighted to be reopening the hall, as it’s a valuable community resource that’s been missed while work has been carried out. The work that’s been undertaken has transformed the old hall into a stunning new venue, which is now fully disabled and child-friendly. Numerous local groups will use the hall on a weekly basis and we’re also launching a brand-new community café, which will take place every Wednesday.”

The church hall is in the grounds of Holy Trinity Church, on Church Lane in Meanwood. To find out more, visit holytrinitymeanwood.org.uk.