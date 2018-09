Have your say

Fond memories were shared during a reunion event in Leeds.

Members of the Gildersome Past, Present and Future group on Facebook organised the meet-up for people who had lost touch over a number of years.

It took place at the Gildersome Conservative Club Street Lane on Sunday.

Organiser John Rigby, 70, said: “All of a sudden somebody has an idea - ‘let’s put something on Facebook’ – and it goes wild.”

Mr Rigby said youngsters also attended, and people are already asking for another event.