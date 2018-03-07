Retro: The photos you’ll only understand if you were a Leeds SpeedQueen clubber

It was one of the most diverse and open nights in Leeds’s clubbing history.

SpeedQueen will be fondly remembered by clubbers who dared to be different during the 1990s when boundaries were broken, institutions formed, and music, fashion and art were intertwined on the independent scene.

It was formed by pioneers Suzy Mason and Kas Shaw who were part of a cultural movement in the city.

Suzy told The City Talking back in 2013: “We went through this huge peak of Leeds being THE city in the country, it was one of the best and that has to die for new things to be reborn”

“We were part of the last wave, this new wave is for the next generation.”

Your YEP has trawled its archive and found these photos which hopefully will evoke memories.

