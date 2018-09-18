Retro: The Leeds nightspots you probably visited during the noughties

Today we look at some of the places most people will have been if they used to hit the Leeds city centre in the 2000s.

Some are still with us in new guises, and some have vanished into the mists of time. Now’s your chance to reminisce.

What are your happiest memories of Leeds's nightlife in the noughties?

