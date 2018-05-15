Retro: The gifted Leeds bands and artists from the city’s music scene

Have your say

THEY were young, gifted and aiming to be the next big thing.

And they all took part during the noughties in a Leeds City Council competition offering homegrown artists the chance to work with industry professionals to showcase their skills.

Bright Young Things was a huge deal back in the day showcasing the brightest new talent from the city.

Hundreds of bands and solo artists applied each year all vying to make the winners list which meant they received a professional photo shoot, hundreds of pounds of professional studio recording time, a live gig showcase and lots of free publicity.

Previous winners included Corinne Bailey-Rae and The Music.

But whatever happened to everyone else?

We have trawled the YEP archive and unearthed photos of bands and solo artists who took part.

