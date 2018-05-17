Retro: Harrogate Mayor's grand goodbye in restored Royal Hall

Have your say

Dignitaries from across the Harrogate District gathered in the town’s Royal Hall for an emotional ceremony in May 2008.

The Mayor-making ceremony saw Councillor Cliff Trotter hand over his chains of office to Councillor John Fox, after making a heartfelt parting speech.

The ceremony at the restored Royal Hall in 2008.

The occasion also offered attendees to appreciate the new hall, which had just undergone a full restoration following its closure in 2002 due to safety fears.

The night was kick-started with music from Harrogate High School’s Jazz Band before councillors paraded to their seats in the traditional robes.

Coun Trotter said: “Being the Mayor has been a real eye-opener.

“You get to see all the volunteers and the talents within the district. We are truly blessed.”

He added: “As they say in showbiz, the final curtain has to come down and where better than the Royal Hall.”

Accepting the role, Coun Fox said it was a privilege for him and his wife to represent the district and expressed his pleasure at the return to the Royal Hall.

10 years ago:

Police raids uncovered an imitation handgun and a curved lock-knife at a Harrogate home during a crime crackdown in May 2008.

The raids were part of the North Yorkshire Drugs Action Week, targeting known drug dealers and users in the town.

The operation in Harrogate was led by Sgt Alastair Procter.

20 years ago:

Yorkshire Water apologised after dirty-drinking water was piped to hundreds of Harrogate homes in 1998.

Families living in Starbeck, Oatlands and Knaresborough Road had seen discoloured water coming from their taps for most of the afternoon one weekend in mid-May that year.

The problem was a result of on-going improvements to the supply system.

30 years ago:

It was three decades ago that the Langham Hotel, on Valley Drive, Harrogate, was sold by its owner, Mrs Irene Scaife.

Originally four town houses, the hotel had existed since the First World Wat but it was sold in May 1988 and today the former 50-bedroom hotel is a block of town centre apartments.