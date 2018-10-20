Retired Leeds Teaching Hospitals consultant tackles gruelling 4,000-mile cycle fundraiser across Canada

The prospect of a solitary 4,000-mile cycle ride across the breadth of Canada may sound daunting.

But retired consultant Mike Bosomworth, from Bardsey, took on the mammoth challenge – lasting more than a month – in the hope of raising funds for vital research.

The 64-year-old began his journey across the Pond in Vancouver on July 23.

Aside from two days’ rest to meet up with his daughter and her partner while they were visiting the country, he cycled every day as part of the journey.

It saw Mr Bosomworth, who worked as a consultant clinical scientist at Leeds Teaching Hospitals since 1991, take in some of Canada’s most-breathtaking views and landmarks. The challenge was second time the dad-of-three has done a gruelling cycling fundraiser, after travelling from New York to San Francisco in 2015 in aid of brain research.

“The trip was an immense challenge and more challenging than the ride across America,” he said. “The support I got from family and friends back home was very important. I’m extremely grateful for all the sponsorship so far towards what I think is an important area of research.”

His latest challenge has now raised £3,000 towards his £5,000 target. After starting in Vancouver, Mr Bosomworth headed to the district of Moisie, before cycling back to Quebec and encountered the Rockies, Glacier National Park, Calgary and the Canadian Prairies.

He chose brain research projects as there had been cases of Alzheimer’s in his family.

Help: Search ‘Mike Bosomworth’ on www.virginmoneygiving.com