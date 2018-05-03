Results IN FULL: Harrogate Borough Council Elections 2018

More than 150 councillors bid for just 40 seats on Harrogate Borough Council ahead of the local elections on Friday, May 4.

The Conservatives won with a majority of 31 seats. The Lib Dems followed with 7, Independents won two and Labour did not win any seats.

Full results below:

Bishop Monkton and Newby (Turnout 36.9%:) 5 rejected ballots

Nick Brown (Con) 866

Matthew David Forth (Lab) 187

Boroughbridge (Turnout: 31.94%) 5 rejected ballots

Diane Patricia Maguire (Lab) 118

Shan Oakes (Green) 107

Robert Windass (Con) 639

Claro (Turnout: 41.32%) 3 rejected ballots

Zoe Metcalfe (Con) 786

Simon James Oldroyd (Lib Dem) 199

Bill Rigby (Green) 92

James Philip Roberts (Lab) 107

Fountains & Ripley (Turnout: 39.28%) 5 rejected ballots

Margaret Edna Atkinson (Con) 875

Rachel Congdon (Green) 139

Judith Mary Hooper (Lib Dem) 246

Harrogate Bilton Grange (Turnout: 35.29%)

Trevor Joseph Chapman (Lib Dem) 412

George Grant (Con) 399

Peter Raymond Jordan (Lab) 228

Tamsin Jade Worrall (Green) 77

Harrogate Bilton Woodfield (Turnout: 31.1%) 4 rejected ballots

Harvey Alexander (UKIP) 40

Verity Glendenning (Green) 47

Nicholas James Knott (Lab) 233

Matt Scott (Con) 417

Monika Slater (Lib Dem) 266

Harrogate Central (Turnout: 34.5%) 1 rejected ballot

Kevin Paul Frederick Bolt (Lab) 144

Richard Cooper (Con) 587

Andrew Graham Kempston-Parkes (Lib Dem) 318

Harrogate Coppice Valley (Turnout: 31.4%)

Charlie Johnson (Green) 67

Sue Lumby (Con) 382

Mark Richard Benedict McDermid (Lib Dem) 370

Jonny Paylor (Lab) 165

Harrogate Duchy (Turnout: 43.5%) 1 rejected ballot

Debbie Dilasser (Lab) 85

Graham Swift (Con) 726

Josy Thompson (Lib Dem) 200

Peter Turner (Green) 62

Harrogate Fairfax (Turnout: 29.7%) 1 rejected ballot

Chris Aldred (Lib Dem) 372

Linkson Jack (Con) 293

Paul Whitmore (Lab) 330

Harrogate Harlow (Turnout: 38.2%) 4 rejected ballots

Elizabeth Claire Charnley (Lab) 191

Jim Clark (Con) 630

Jeanette Ann Marshall (Lib Dem) 266

High Harrogate (Turnout: 30.92%) 3 rejected ballots

Helen Louise Compton (Green) 53

Reiner Hoffmann (Lab) 260

Tim Myatt (Con) 462

Andy Northey (Lib Dem) 258

Harrogate Hookstone (Turnout: 38.73%) 3 rejected ballots

Charlotte Mary Barker (Lab) 112

Andrew Davidson (Con) 446

Pat Marsh (Lib Dem) 576

Harrogate Kingsley (Turnout: 32.95%)

Helen Burke (Lab) 214

Simon Wyndham Bush (Lib Dem) 325

Nigel Middlemass (Con) 371

Greig Sharman (Green) 46

Harrogate New Park (Turnout: 28%) 1 rejected ballot

Brian Summerson (Lab) 156

Tyson Taylor (Con) 320

Matthew David Webber (Lib Dem) 326

Harrogate Oatlands (Turnout: 40%) 2 rejected ballots

Helen Evison (Lab) 190

Alex Raubitschek (Con) 697

Steven Philip Skinner (Lib Dem) 325

Jo Flower Webb (Green) 125

Harrogate Old Bilton (Turnout: 41.72%) 6 rejected ballots

Paul Haslam (Con) 623

David Charles Humphries (Lab) 114

Geoff Webber (Lib Dem) 478

Harrogate Pannal (Turnout: 43.25) 2 rejected ballots

Paul John Brown (Lib Dem) 200

Pat Foxall (Lab) 78

John Mann (Con) 768

Adam Watson (Green) 104

Harrogate Saltergate (Turnout: 31%) 3 rejected ballots

Steven Jackson (Con) 582

David Johnson (Lib Dem) 218

Ben Parker (Green) 52

Ben Rothery (Lab) 127

Harrogate St Georges (Turnout: 40.1%) 5 rejected ballots

Rebecca Burnett (Con) 763

Jean Elizabeth Laight (WEP) 128

Margaret Jane McCarthy (Lib Dem) 265

Andrew Morris Zigmond (Lab) 144

Harrogate Starbeck (Turnout: 34.76%) 1 rejected ballot

Philip Anthony Broadbank (Lib Dem) 403

Geoff Foxall (Lab) 166

John Philip Hall (Yorkshire) 37

Gordon Schallmo (Green) 42

Cliff Trotter (Con) 361

Harrogate Stray (Turnout: 45.34%) 4 rejected ballots

John Ennis (Con) 761

Alexander Howell (Yorkshire) 45

Charlie McCarthy (Lib Dem) 494

Helen Marina Shay (WEP) 94

Christopher John Watt (Lab) 117

Harrogate Valley Gardens (Turnout: 39.78%)

Tim Ellis (Green) 92

Sam Gibbs (Con) 687

Clare McKenzie (Lib Dem) 347

Margaret Smith (Lab) 143

Killinghall & Hampsthwaite (Turnout: 35.5%) 1 rejected ballot

Sharon Calvert (Lab) 66

Michael Harrison (Con) 571

Penny Hartley (Green) 53

Allan Richard Reynolds (Lib Dem) 103

Knaresborough Aspin & Calcutt (Turnout: 42.73%) 12 rejected ballots

Alistair Gavins (Lib Dem) 512

Phil Ireland (Con) 685

Monica Mary Uden (Lab) 144

Knaresborough Castle (Turnout: 38.1%)

Paul Martin Burns (Lab) 240

Ed Darling (Con) 615

David Ryland Goode (Lib Dem) 456

Knaresborough Eastfield (Turnout: 39.28%) 4 rejected ballots

John Batt (Con) 405

Jan Williams (Lab) 115

Christine Mary Willoughby (Lib Dem) 450

Knaresborough Scriven (Turnout: 37%) 4 rejected ballots

Park Samantha Mearns (Con) 457

Matt Walker (Lib Dem) 441

Andrew John Wright (Lab) 291

Marston Moor (Turnout: 40.41%) 4 rejected ballots

Gilly Charters (Green) 92

Pamela Godsell (Lib Dem) 93

Norman Ronald Waller (Con) 910

Gary Lee Williams (Lab) 90

Masham & Kirkby Malzeard (Turnout: 37.16%) 9 rejected ballots

Richard Frederick Joseph Coppack (Lib Dem) 180

Nigel Simms (Con) 723

Sarah Whittington (Lab) 139

Nidd Valley (Turnout: 39.77%) 3 rejected ballots

Ian Roger Galloway (Con) 491

Ashley July North (Lab) 56

Paul Trewhitt (Green) 75

Tom Watson (Lib Dem) 604

Ouseburn (Turnout: 37%) 3 rejected ballots

Alan Beatham (Lab) 149

Ann Elizabeth Myatt (Con) 795

Angela Carolyn Thompson (Lib Dem) 102

Arnold Warneken (Green) 119

Pateley Bridge & Nidderdale Moors (Turnout: 40.8%) 7 rejected ballots

David Lionel Brackley (Lab) 116

Stanley Lumley (Con) 690

Andrew James Murday (Lib Dem) 381

Ripon Minster (Turnout: 31.97%) 3 rejected ballots

Pauline McHardy (Ind) 424

Mick Stanley (Con) 304

Sara Inger Melissa Trewhitt (Lib Dem) 212

Anthony James Woodhead (Lab) 76

Ripon Moorside (Turnout: 43.44%) 7 rejected ballots

Laura Ann Dinning (Lab) 98

Stuart Andrew Martin (Con) 643

Karen Mayo (Lib Dem) 123

Andrew Williams (Ind) 476

Ripon Spa (Turnout: 37.7%) 8 rejected ballots

Tom Cavell-Taylor (Lib Dem) 260

Mike Chambers (Con) 592

Malcolm Gatford (UKIP) 48

Brian McHugh (Green) 81

Nick Murray (Lab) 118

Ripon Ure Bank (Turnout: 40.31%) 3 rejected ballots

Christine Elsie Brackley (Lab) 122

Sid Hawke (Ind) 460

Nathan Roger Hull (Con) 318

Gerry Johnson (Lib Dem) 253

Jack Malcolm Render (Yorkshire) 81

Spofforth with Lower Wharfedale (Turnout: 40.72%) 4 rejected ballots

Clive Aldred (D&V) 13

Mavis Clemmitt (Lib Dem) 76

Alexander Hall (Yorkshire) 58

Jules Lewis (Lab) 196

Alex Marsh (Green) 44

Andy Paraskos (Con) 834

Washburn (Turnout: 30.16%) 11 rejected ballots

Jonathan Dale Hayhurst (Lib Dem) 366

Victoria Kathryn Oldham (Con) 941

Wathvale (Turnout: 39.07%) 5 rejected ballots

David Michael George Aldous (Lib Dem) 262

Bernard Arthur Bateman (Con) 836

Alan Peter Woodhead (Lab) 160

