Results IN FULL: Harrogate Borough Council Elections 2018

More than 150 councillors bid for just 40 seats on Harrogate Borough Council ahead of the local elections on Friday, May 4.
The Conservatives won with a majority of 31 seats. The Lib Dems followed with 7, Independents won two and Labour did not win any seats.
Full results below:
Bishop Monkton and Newby (Turnout 36.9%:) 5 rejected ballots
Nick Brown (Con) 866
Matthew David Forth (Lab) 187
Boroughbridge (Turnout: 31.94%) 5 rejected ballots
Diane Patricia Maguire (Lab) 118
Shan Oakes (Green) 107
Robert Windass (Con) 639
Claro (Turnout: 41.32%) 3 rejected ballots
Zoe Metcalfe (Con) 786
Simon James Oldroyd (Lib Dem) 199
Bill Rigby (Green) 92
James Philip Roberts (Lab) 107
Fountains & Ripley (Turnout: 39.28%) 5 rejected ballots
Margaret Edna Atkinson (Con) 875
Rachel Congdon (Green) 139
Judith Mary Hooper (Lib Dem) 246
Harrogate Bilton Grange (Turnout: 35.29%)
Trevor Joseph Chapman (Lib Dem) 412
George Grant (Con) 399
Peter Raymond Jordan (Lab) 228
Tamsin Jade Worrall (Green) 77
Harrogate Bilton Woodfield (Turnout: 31.1%) 4 rejected ballots
Harvey Alexander (UKIP) 40
Verity Glendenning (Green) 47
Nicholas James Knott (Lab) 233
Matt Scott (Con) 417
Monika Slater (Lib Dem) 266
Harrogate Central (Turnout: 34.5%) 1 rejected ballot
Kevin Paul Frederick Bolt (Lab) 144
Richard Cooper (Con) 587
Andrew Graham Kempston-Parkes (Lib Dem) 318
Harrogate Coppice Valley (Turnout: 31.4%)
Charlie Johnson (Green) 67
Sue Lumby (Con) 382
Mark Richard Benedict McDermid (Lib Dem) 370
Jonny Paylor (Lab) 165
Harrogate Duchy (Turnout: 43.5%) 1 rejected ballot
Debbie Dilasser (Lab) 85
Graham Swift (Con) 726
Josy Thompson (Lib Dem) 200
Peter Turner (Green) 62
Harrogate Fairfax (Turnout: 29.7%) 1 rejected ballot
Chris Aldred (Lib Dem) 372
Linkson Jack (Con) 293
Paul Whitmore (Lab) 330
Harrogate Harlow (Turnout: 38.2%) 4 rejected ballots
Elizabeth Claire Charnley (Lab) 191
Jim Clark (Con) 630
Jeanette Ann Marshall (Lib Dem) 266
High Harrogate (Turnout: 30.92%) 3 rejected ballots
Helen Louise Compton (Green) 53
Reiner Hoffmann (Lab) 260
Tim Myatt (Con) 462
Andy Northey (Lib Dem) 258
Harrogate Hookstone (Turnout: 38.73%) 3 rejected ballots
Charlotte Mary Barker (Lab) 112
Andrew Davidson (Con) 446
Pat Marsh (Lib Dem) 576
Harrogate Kingsley (Turnout: 32.95%)
Helen Burke (Lab) 214
Simon Wyndham Bush (Lib Dem) 325
Nigel Middlemass (Con) 371
Greig Sharman (Green) 46
Harrogate New Park (Turnout: 28%) 1 rejected ballot
Brian Summerson (Lab) 156
Tyson Taylor (Con) 320
Matthew David Webber (Lib Dem) 326
Harrogate Oatlands (Turnout: 40%) 2 rejected ballots
Helen Evison (Lab) 190
Alex Raubitschek (Con) 697
Steven Philip Skinner (Lib Dem) 325
Jo Flower Webb (Green) 125
Harrogate Old Bilton (Turnout: 41.72%) 6 rejected ballots
Paul Haslam (Con) 623
David Charles Humphries (Lab) 114
Geoff Webber (Lib Dem) 478
Harrogate Pannal (Turnout: 43.25) 2 rejected ballots
Paul John Brown (Lib Dem) 200
Pat Foxall (Lab) 78
John Mann (Con) 768
Adam Watson (Green) 104
Harrogate Saltergate (Turnout: 31%) 3 rejected ballots
Steven Jackson (Con) 582
David Johnson (Lib Dem) 218
Ben Parker (Green) 52
Ben Rothery (Lab) 127
Harrogate St Georges (Turnout: 40.1%) 5 rejected ballots
Rebecca Burnett (Con) 763
Jean Elizabeth Laight (WEP) 128
Margaret Jane McCarthy (Lib Dem) 265
Andrew Morris Zigmond (Lab) 144
Harrogate Starbeck (Turnout: 34.76%) 1 rejected ballot
Philip Anthony Broadbank (Lib Dem) 403
Geoff Foxall (Lab) 166
John Philip Hall (Yorkshire) 37
Gordon Schallmo (Green) 42
Cliff Trotter (Con) 361
Harrogate Stray (Turnout: 45.34%) 4 rejected ballots
John Ennis (Con) 761
Alexander Howell (Yorkshire) 45
Charlie McCarthy (Lib Dem) 494
Helen Marina Shay (WEP) 94
Christopher John Watt (Lab) 117
Harrogate Valley Gardens (Turnout: 39.78%)
Tim Ellis (Green) 92
Sam Gibbs (Con) 687
Clare McKenzie (Lib Dem) 347
Margaret Smith (Lab) 143
Killinghall & Hampsthwaite (Turnout: 35.5%) 1 rejected ballot
Sharon Calvert (Lab) 66
Michael Harrison (Con) 571
Penny Hartley (Green) 53
Allan Richard Reynolds (Lib Dem) 103
Knaresborough Aspin & Calcutt (Turnout: 42.73%) 12 rejected ballots
Alistair Gavins (Lib Dem) 512
Phil Ireland (Con) 685
Monica Mary Uden (Lab) 144
Knaresborough Castle (Turnout: 38.1%)
Paul Martin Burns (Lab) 240
Ed Darling (Con) 615
David Ryland Goode (Lib Dem) 456
Knaresborough Eastfield (Turnout: 39.28%) 4 rejected ballots
John Batt (Con) 405
Jan Williams (Lab) 115
Christine Mary Willoughby (Lib Dem) 450
Knaresborough Scriven (Turnout: 37%) 4 rejected ballots
Park Samantha Mearns (Con) 457
Matt Walker (Lib Dem) 441
Andrew John Wright (Lab) 291
Marston Moor (Turnout: 40.41%) 4 rejected ballots
Gilly Charters (Green) 92
Pamela Godsell (Lib Dem) 93
Norman Ronald Waller (Con) 910
Gary Lee Williams (Lab) 90
Masham & Kirkby Malzeard (Turnout: 37.16%) 9 rejected ballots
Richard Frederick Joseph Coppack (Lib Dem) 180
Nigel Simms (Con) 723
Sarah Whittington (Lab) 139
Nidd Valley (Turnout: 39.77%) 3 rejected ballots
Ian Roger Galloway (Con) 491
Ashley July North (Lab) 56
Paul Trewhitt (Green) 75
Tom Watson (Lib Dem) 604
Ouseburn (Turnout: 37%) 3 rejected ballots
Alan Beatham (Lab) 149
Ann Elizabeth Myatt (Con) 795
Angela Carolyn Thompson (Lib Dem) 102
Arnold Warneken (Green) 119
Pateley Bridge & Nidderdale Moors (Turnout: 40.8%) 7 rejected ballots
David Lionel Brackley (Lab) 116
Stanley Lumley (Con) 690
Andrew James Murday (Lib Dem) 381
Ripon Minster (Turnout: 31.97%) 3 rejected ballots
Pauline McHardy (Ind) 424
Mick Stanley (Con) 304
Sara Inger Melissa Trewhitt (Lib Dem) 212
Anthony James Woodhead (Lab) 76
Ripon Moorside (Turnout: 43.44%) 7 rejected ballots
Laura Ann Dinning (Lab) 98
Stuart Andrew Martin (Con) 643
Karen Mayo (Lib Dem) 123
Andrew Williams (Ind) 476
Ripon Spa (Turnout: 37.7%) 8 rejected ballots
Tom Cavell-Taylor (Lib Dem) 260
Mike Chambers (Con) 592
Malcolm Gatford (UKIP) 48
Brian McHugh (Green) 81
Nick Murray (Lab) 118
Ripon Ure Bank (Turnout: 40.31%) 3 rejected ballots
Christine Elsie Brackley (Lab) 122
Sid Hawke (Ind) 460
Nathan Roger Hull (Con) 318
Gerry Johnson (Lib Dem) 253
Jack Malcolm Render (Yorkshire) 81
Spofforth with Lower Wharfedale (Turnout: 40.72%) 4 rejected ballots
Clive Aldred (D&V) 13
Mavis Clemmitt (Lib Dem) 76
Alexander Hall (Yorkshire) 58
Jules Lewis (Lab) 196
Alex Marsh (Green) 44
Andy Paraskos (Con) 834
Washburn (Turnout: 30.16%) 11 rejected ballots
Jonathan Dale Hayhurst (Lib Dem) 366
Victoria Kathryn Oldham (Con) 941
Wathvale (Turnout: 39.07%) 5 rejected ballots
David Michael George Aldous (Lib Dem) 262
Bernard Arthur Bateman (Con) 836
Alan Peter Woodhead (Lab) 160