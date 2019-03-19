Respite carers honoured for their work as Leeds Shared Lives scheme celebrates 40 years

A team of carers providing vital support for frail and disabled people and their families have been honoured for their hard work.

Respite carers were recognised for their efforts at an event at Leeds Civic Hall to mark 40 years of the Shared Lives scheme, which provides short breaks and extra help for people in the city.

The scheme helps family members take a break from their caring role and provides emergency care cover if they are ill.

Councillor Rebecca Charlwood, Leeds City Council's executive member for health, wellbeing and adults, said: “The Leeds Shared Lives scheme was one of the first of its kind in the country and has developed over the last 40 years to meet the changing needs of communities in Leeds.

“We have many wonderful carers who make a huge difference to the lives of people needing care and their families. I would like to thank them for everything they do."

An estimated 72,000 people in Leeds provide unpaid care for loved ones, saving NHS and social care services millions of pounds a year.

People are being invited to become Shared Lives carers to ease the burden on family members and help them keep their independence.

Coun Charlwood added: "It truly is a very rewarding role, so I invite anyone who is interested in becoming a shared lives carer to get in touch to find out more.”

To find out more about Leeds Shared Lives call 0113 378 5410 or e-mail sharedlives@leeds.gov.uk