Residents of over 100 flats in Leeds tower block left without TV for three days

Tenants of a Leeds City Council tower block were left without TV for three days.

Residents of Gamble Hill Croft in Bramley found they were unable to watch terrestrial TV or Sky and Virgin channels on Wednesday morning.

There are around 100 flats in the development and tenants were initially told that their services might not be restored until Monday.

Leeds City Council have since confirmed that the issue was cause by a blown electrical fuse which was repaired on Friday and TV access restored.