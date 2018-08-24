Reports of shot fired at Huddersfield takeaway: Police investigating

POLICE are investigating reports of a shot being fired at a takeaway restaurant in Huddersfield last night.

Officers were called to reports of a firearms discharge at the Peppers takeaway on St John's Road at Birkby, Huddersfield, just after 10.30pm last night. (Thurs Aug 23)

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman, said: "Staff and customers were in the shop at the time, no one was seriously injured.

"An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances and a police cordon is in place to allow forensic examination of the scene.

"Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting log 1996 of 23 August."