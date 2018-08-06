Relief as Leeds teenager Callum Forster leaves hospital in Spain

Have your say

A teenager who was seriously ill after being struck by a mystery illness on holiday in Spain has been released from hospital.

The family of Callum Forster, 17, are hoping to return to Leeds after their ordeal following a suspected poisoning.

They faced an anxious wait when Callum, 17, and stepdad Jamie Hadland were both rush to hospital in Torrevieja after the family, of Ireland Wood, enjoyed a night out on July 20.

They had been in holiday in Villamartin with Callum’s mum Helen Forster, 36, and brother Brandon, 12.

Mr Hadland was first released from hospital after his condition improved.

Callum was heavily sedated in intensive care after suffering from seizures and being put on life support.

Miss Forster said: “Callum is out of hospital now. He is still unwell.

“They have given him some epilepsy medication, which is making him feel rubbish.

“Callum just wanted to get out of hospital. He’s happy about that. Jamie is almost back to normal.”

More than £2,600 was raised after a crowdfunding appeal to help the family cover their living costs.

Miss Forster said: “It’s been a big help and has helped us pay the bills because we were both supposed to be at work last week.”

The cause of the illness is being investigated.