Refreshed Leeds Food and Drink Festival returns this weekend

A showcase of some of the city’s best food and drink offerings is set for a return to Millennium Square this weekend.

The Leeds Food and Drink Festival will kick off next month and feature a range of street food vendors and international cuisine, among a delicious selection of locally-produced dishes.

Running now for its eighth year, and formerly known as the Yorkshire Food and Drink Show, the renewed event will return to the city centre from Friday until Sunday with a new look and layout.

Treats on offer will include Yorkshire Pudding wraps, buffalo burgers, Indian food, and vegetarian dishes.

For the very first time, this year’s event will also feature traditional British tea rooms, a large festival marquee bar serving local craft and traditional real ales, gin, cocktails, prosecco and Pimms, alongside live music entertainment.

Coun Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council, said: “It’s wonderful to see the Leeds Food and Drink Festival returning and it’s always one of the highlights of the summer each and every year.

“It’s also a real opportunity to showcase the city’s world class food, drink and leisure offering and the growing number of impressive and inventive street food traders we have in Leeds.”

The Leeds Food and Drink festival is free to enter, will be open from 11am-8pm on Friday and Saturday, and from 11am-4pm on Sunday.

It forms part of an extensive programme of events taking place in Millennium Square this summer, including Symphonic Sounds of Back to Basics show on July 17 and Opera North in the City Festival.

For more information, or events at Millennium Square, visit: www.millsqleeds.com