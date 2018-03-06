Redeveloping oldest part of Leeds city centre

The regeneration of one of the oldest parts of Leeds city centre is set to get a major boost if radical proposals get the go ahead from council planners.

A formal planning application has come forward which will see apartments, shops, cafes, bars and restaurants built at Kirkgate and Crown Court/Street areas.

It includes retrospective of demolition of 101-104 Kirkgate after emergency works and a fire, demolition of 9-13 Crown Court and re-development of the Crown Street car park.

Two new buildings will be constructed across the site. One will be part four and five storeys high with a cafe/bar at basement level and retail at the ground floor. The second will be between four and seven storeys with a cafe/restaurant at ground floor.

The blocks will also have apartments above which across both will be a total of 33, one-bedroomed flats, 42, two bed flats and six that are three-bedroomed.

Cityfusion Ltd is behind the development and has pledged five per cent will be classed as affordable and they will also exceed the usual space regulations by 20 per cent.

The proposal which was revealed at a pre-application hearing in June last year comes as other pockets of regeneration along Kirkgate start to take shape.

83 Kirkgate is now home to the East Street Arts movement, number 92 has been converted to the thriving Wapentake Cafe and 93 has been taken on by the Doghouse shop and cafe while the other units are currently the subject of pending planning applications for a pub, offices and other retail units.

However, Leeds Civic Trust has objected with concerns over public access being restricted, excavations for the car park having an impact on archeology and height of buildings. Historic England says it is an over-development.