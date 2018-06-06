Redeveloped building will be home for creative digital projects in Leeds

A new hub for creative digital projects is being launched in Leeds that will offer studios, labs, production workspaces and residency opportunities.

Leeds-based arts organisation East Street Arts will set up the cutting-edge facility following its purchase of Convention House on St Mary’s Street in Mabgate.

Formerly home to business advisors and chartered accountants Winburn Glass Norfolk (WGN), the building is next door to the Patrick Studios headquarters of East Street Arts.

The organisation secured £550,000 from the city council’s Leeds Tech Hub Fund for the purchase and substantial redevelopment of the site.

Jon Wakeman, artistic director at East Street Arts, said: “It feels fantastic to have completed on the building next door to our home at Patrick Studios.

“Work can now begin to transform the space into a digital hub, which will interrogate the use of new and traditional technologies, addressing a lack of provision in Leeds and the wider city region.”

Plans in the pipeline for Convention House include the running of a long-term research programme called Beeta, which will explore the relationship between business, engineering, environment, technology and art.

Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for resources and strategy, Coun James Lewis, said: “The completion of the purchase of Convention House by East Street Arts is excellent news and a further positive step towards finalising the Leeds Tech Hub portfolio alongside Platform, ODI, Duke Studios and GameMakers.”