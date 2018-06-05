Red light for traffic experiment after motorists get caught up in delays and accidents in west Leeds

A six month trial to change a road layout between Horsforth and Rodley has been scrapped after two days after accidents, delays and complaints from the public.

Leeds City Council were experimenting with a scheme to make the stretch of the A6120 between the two villages two lanes from Horsforth towards Rodley and one lane up from Rodley in a switch to the original lay out.

In the meantime the highways department had coned off the middle of the three lanes to prepare traffic for the layout change, reducing the stretch of road to two lanes instead of three.

But over the last two days there have been reports of journeys taking 50 minutes instead of the usual 20, people being late for work and children being late for school as well as knock on tail backs on other nearby roads.

Local councillors Amanda and Andrew Carter told the Yorkshire Evening Post they had been inundated with complaints from motorists but the final straw came today with two accidents in the queues and emergency services being unable to get through.

Earlier tonight they called for an emergency meeting with the highways department and it was later agreed the trial will be scrapped.

Coun Amanda Carter said: "We are really pleased. We will have further talks to what we can do to the issues around the roundabouts at Rodley and Horsforth."