Recovery operation which could take hours underway after lorry mounts motorway embankment in Leeds

A rescue operation that is expected to take up to TWO hours is underway after a lorry mounted an motorway embankment in Leeds.

The northbound exit ramp of the A1(M) at Bramham crossroads is currently closed after the lorry left the carriageway and lodged itself on the grass verge.

Traffic is disrupted and the recovery operation could take up to two hours, Highway England have advised.

In their latest tweet, they said: "UPDATE the recovery operation is underway on the northbound exit at #A1M J44 #BramhamCrossroads.

"The indication is this will take 2 hours, during which time the exit remains closed. #TrafficOfficers & @WYFRS remain at scene

A lorry has left the A1(M) motorway and become stuck on the grass embankment. 'PIC: West Yorkshire Police RPU

Congestion is reportedly back towards junction 47 of the M1.

The A64, which comes just off of the A1(M) at the affected junction, is currently closed due to a gas leak.

The A64, which comes just off of the A1(M) at the affected junction, is currently closed due to a gas leak.




