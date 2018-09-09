Real life superheroes raise funds to help Leeds heart patients

Have your say

Real life superheroes raised cash to help poorly children at a colourful annual fun day.

Batman and Spiderman were among the famous faces at Temple Newsam Park yesterday for the annual Superhero Walk, held in aid of the congential heart unit at Leeds General Infirmary.

The one-mile fancy dress sponsored walk is organised by the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund (CHSF), which is now in its 30th year and helps children and adults born with congenital heart disease in the Yorkshire and Lincolnshire regions.

Families enjoyed face painting, balloon modelling, rides, a bouncy castle and craft stalls at the event.

CHSF Events Manager Charlotte Anderson-Hughes thanked everybody who took part.

She said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who attended our annual superhero walk and family fun day this year, from patients and supporters to stallholders and new friends.

“This year was bigger then ever, and the range of costumes, visiting age groups and community support was unprecedented.

“This event not only brings heart families together but also helps spread awareness of congenital heart disease throughout the region. “In our 30th year as a charity, CHSF would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has helped us reach this milestone.”

Around 400 children from the Yorkshire and Humber region need open heart surgery every year.

Experts say more than 40 per cent of youngsters who have a heart operation need long-term care.

Some 10,000 children are cared for and treated at the congenital heart unit in Leeds each year.

To find out more about the work of the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund, visit www.chsf.org.uk