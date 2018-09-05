Readers praised for supporting brick campaign

Readers of the Yorkshire Evening Post have been praised for buying bricks for a new £6.5m cancer centre in Leeds.

More than 100 bricks have been bought so far for Maggie’s Yorkshire Buy A Brick campaign.

LOGO: Buy A Brick aims to raise �300,000 for Maggie's Yorkshire.

The initiative will see the building of the first centre in the county and serve cancer patients and families across Yorkshire.

Building began in January in the grounds of St James’s University Hospital and the Buy A Brick campaign is aiming to raise £300,000 in crowdfunding to support the final push.

A spokeswoman for Maggie’s Yorkshire said: “We have been overwhelmed by the incredibly generous support from the kind readers of the Yorkshire Evening Post. More than 100 bricks have been donated so far, which is just incredible and we would like to say a huge ‘thank you’ to each and every person who has supported the campaign.”

Jodie Bamforth is one such supporter. Jodie, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2017, has taken on a year of fundraising challenges for Maggie’s Highlands in Scotland where she received support and for Maggie’s Yorkshire, where she is originally from.

Jodie said: “I have taken on a different challenge each month to raise money for both Maggie’s Highlands and the planned Maggie’s Yorkshire Centre. Since my diagnosis I have heard of so many friends and their families affected by cancer in various ways. I always recommend a visit to Maggie’s but that initial step through the door is quite difficult and having to travel across the Pennines to visit the nearest Maggie’s Centre is not ideal. It really will be such a huge help when the centre opens in Leeds making Maggie’s easily accessible to so many people in Yorkshire.”

If you would like to buy a brick please visit www.maggiesyorkshirebuyabrick.com or send a cheque payable to ‘Maggie’s Centres’ to Maggie’s, The Gatehouse, 10 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow, G11 6PA.