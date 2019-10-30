A Game of Thrones prequel series is coming - here’s everything we know so far

A prequel to Game of Thrones has been given the green light by TV bosses, it has been confirmed.

The new series will take place around 300 years before the original hit HBO fantasy series is set, which ended its eight season run earlier this year.

What will the show be called?

The prequel will be called House of the Dragon, and will tell “the story of House Targaryen and the early days of Westeros", according to Casey Bloys, president of HBO programming, at a launch event in Los Angeles for the HBO Max streaming platform.

Game of Thrones author, George RR Martin, Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik were all named as producers in a tweet on the official Game of Thrones account.

This news follows reports that another prequel to the series, also co-produced by George RR Martin, was cancelled by HBO after the pilot was not well received.

Replaces another prequel idea

Earlier this week, The Hollywood Reporter said that executive producer Jane Goldman had emailed the cast telling them that HBO had cancelled the original prequel.

The show was reportedly set 5,000 years before the original series and starred Oscar nominee, Naomi Watts.

Where can I watch House of the Dragon?

Sky has extended its deal with HBO to broadcast the programmes for another five years, according to Deadline. This means that the prequel will most likely be available on Sky Atlantic in the UK, like Game of Thrones was.

Where is it going to be filmed?