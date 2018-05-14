Rave on! Top Leeds DJ brings families together to throw some shapes

Bubble machines, glitter cannons and a giant parachute dance will make for an unique family fun event in the city next month.

A rave for all ages is due to take place at Stylus in Leeds on Saturday, June 23, run by Big Fish Little Fish (BFLF).

Drawing on their own experience as seasoned clubbers and parents, the organisers create anarchic, social, real, fun for adults and children alike.

In just four years BFLF has exploded from a monthly party in Brixton to become a major player on the family arts scene. Thousands of people attend BFLF events in Manchester, London, Exeter, Bristol, Nottingham, Birmingham, Sheffield, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Cardiff - as well as a number of festivals including Glastonbury, Camp Bestival and Beautiful Days.

BFLF is an event that founder Hannah Saunders created because there was nothing like it to take her own family to: somewhere relaxed, entertaining and daft, where the adults enjoyed themselves as much as the children.

At the heart of the event is a live DJ mixing eclectic dance music - house, rave, hip hop, ska, techno, disco, drum’n’bass, dubstep, grime - to get everyone dancing together. Famous names like DJ Food, Mixmaster Morris, Hatcha, Readers’ Wifes, Si Begg, Coldcut, Alex Paterson and Terry Farley have all played.

BFLF brings it back to Leeds with a voyage Down the Rabbit Hole. The multi award winning family rave experience lets kids and parents really get it on as they throw some shapes together on the dancefloor.

Leeds clubland icon, Rob Tissera (Kissdafunk) will play an eclectic mix of house and old skool dance music.