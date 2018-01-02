Rare pantomime of nursery rhyme on stage in Beeston this month

Have your say

A long-running pantomime group is preparing to bring the classic tale of Little Miss Muffet back to life on stage this month.

St Andrew’s Pantomime group, based in Beeston, will stage its latest egg-inspired production from January 13 until January 27.

It will be only the second time that the group has performed the show since it formed in 1970.

Organisers have this year also made the production inclusive for hearing-impaired audience members.

Tickets for the nursery rhyme-themed pantomime are now on sale. Prices start at £5 for adults and £3 for children. Special hearing-impaired performance tickets can be bought for £3 for an inclusive performance on the January 26.

The show will take place at St Andrew’s Community Centre, in Old Lane, Beeston.

Contact 07443 571868 to book.