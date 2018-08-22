Rapper Post Malone's private jet suffers tyre blowout on way to Leeds Festival

Post Malone's private Gulfstream plane had to make an emergency landing in New York as the rapper began his journey to Leeds Festival.

The American star - real name Austin Post - had hired the jet to fly from New Jersey to Luton Airport ahead of his performances at Leeds and Reading.

The aircraft reportedly blew two tyres during take-off and was forced to divert to New York Stewart Airport, which is around 70 miles from the city.

Fans turned up to cheer when the rapper and his entourage touched down safely, but he has since revealed that he received hate messages from trolls who wished he had died during the incident.

He has reassured fans that he will still play Leeds Festival this Saturday.