Rapha’s pop-up shop visits Leeds

A pop-up clubhouse for cyclists has arrived in Leeds city centre.

The Rapha shop, in the Victoria Quarter Shopping Centre, offers food and coffee and a fully-stocked boutique of Rapha products including cycling clothing.

There will also be a programme of events, such as the series of Rapha Rides planned to run through the duration of the Leeds Pop-Up.

The pop-up shop will be open from 10am to 6pm Monday to Sunday on King Edward Street until May 19, to coincide with the Tour de Yorkshire between May 2 and 5.

It marks the beginning of a season of Yorkshire initiatives which will continue through to the World Championships in September.

Further initiatives include a Tour de Yorkshire Sportive partnership with a commemorative Rapha jersey, a Rapha + Canyon pop-up in the fanzone during the World Championships and a range of events and rides to celebrate cycling in the county.