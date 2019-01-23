Range Rover driver fined for parking outside village primary school near Leeds

Have your say

A 'selfish' 4x4 driver has been fined for parking on 'keep clear' road markings outside a village school.

The Range Rover was found outside Ben Rhydding Primary School by police officers from Ilkley.

The driver was issued with a fixed penalty notice for the offence.

Back in October, police had a crackdown on parents parking in an unsafe and selfish manner outside Churwell Primary School in Morley.

In a blitz last February, cars were slapped with penalty notices for obstructing pavements.

The DVLA's official advice for parking near schools

DO NOT stop or park:

- near a school entrance

- anywhere that would prevent access for emergency vehicles

- at or near a bus or tram stop or taxi rank

- on the approach to a level crossing/tramway crossing

- opposite or within 10 metres (32 feet) of a junction, except in an authorised parking space

- in front of an entrance to a property

- on a bend Leeds