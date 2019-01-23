Range Rover driver fined for parking outside village primary school near Leeds

A 'selfish' 4x4 driver has been fined for parking on 'keep clear' road markings outside a village school.
The Range Rover was found outside Ben Rhydding Primary School by police officers from Ilkley.
The driver was issued with a fixed penalty notice for the offence.
Back in October, police had a crackdown on parents parking in an unsafe and selfish manner outside Churwell Primary School in Morley.
In a blitz last February, cars were slapped with penalty notices for obstructing pavements.
The DVLA's official advice for parking near schools
DO NOT stop or park:
- near a school entrance
- anywhere that would prevent access for emergency vehicles
- at or near a bus or tram stop or taxi rank
- on the approach to a level crossing/tramway crossing
- opposite or within 10 metres (32 feet) of a junction, except in an authorised parking space
- in front of an entrance to a property
on a bend