Raising the Bar in local business

Local businesses have been invited to apply for a social impact award programme, which aims to recognise businesses which have given time or resources to help local causes.

West and North Yorkshire Chamber has opened its entry process for ‘Raising the Bar,’ which is sponsored by Provident Financial and the Business Enterprise Fund, to celebrate those that have had an impact in their community, to their environment, their employees or to education.

West and North Yorkshire chamber chief executive, Sandy Needham, said: “We’re looking to, not only recognise and reward those going above and beyond, but to inspire others to think more about where they can make a positive impact, whether it’s donating hours, raising funds or working with the next generation of employees in the community.

“That’s where our diagnostic tool really helps. Businesses can log on and simply by answering the questions, receive an immediate overview of where they are excelling in their social responsibility and where they can make improvements.

“This process alone will help businesses to really understand and acknowledge the great work they are doing and potentially, signpost them towards areas needing greater focus. It also encourages businesses to take the next step and enter the Raising the Bar awards to get the recognition their teams deserve.”

The awards ceremony will be held at Leeds Civic Hall on November 27. Email info@raising-the-bar.org.uk for further details on nominations.