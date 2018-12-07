Raffle to win a £2m apartment

Two Yorkshire-born developers are offering tickets to win a £2m apartment.

Yorkshire-born developers Jonny Jackson, 28, and Harry Dee, 27, set up London-based Gatsby Property five years ago.

Jonny and Harry are from Yorkshire

Now the enterprising pair, who met at St Peter’s School in York, are causing a stir after launching Cadivus, a website aimed at raffling off luxury homes.

Cadivus, which means windfall in Latin, has just gone live and Jonny and Harry are putting their money where their mouths are by raffling off one of their luxurious, refurbished apartments in South Kensington, London.

The flat is worth £2m and the raffle winner will have stamp duty paid along with all legal fees and council tax, utility bills and service charge for the first year.

Tickets for the first Cadivus raffle cost £10 each. Each entrant will have to answer a question to make it a “competition” so that Cadivus is not legally deemed as a gambling site. If it doesn’t hit the target, the cash raised will be raffled instead.

The kitchen

The aim is that www.cadivus.co.uk will become a “high end” raffling platform for others to use.

Gatsby Property is also busy working on two sites in Driffield, Beechwood Grove and the regeneration of the old cattle market.