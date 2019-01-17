Racing BMW driver crashes into bollards near Leeds United mural before fleeing

Police are searching for information after a racing black BMW crashed into bollards beside a Leeds United mural near Elland Road before its driver fled the scene.

A number of calls were made to West Yorkshire Police on Sunday evening (January 13) regarding a large group of people in cars meeting in the area of Lowfields Road, Leeds, with reports of some racing and driving dangerously.

At 10:18pm a further report of a road traffic collision in Lowfields Road was made to police.

A black BMW M135i had crashed into bollards near the Leeds United Football Club Trust's painted mural, causing damage. The car was then left unattended at the scene.

Officers recovered the vehicle and are in contact with the driver over the circumstances of the collision.

This picture shows the aftermath of the collision. PIC: @lufctrust

Inspector Ian O’Brien, who heads neighbourhood policing in South Leeds, said: “Dangerous driving and the anti-social use of motor vehicles is unacceptable and we will be reviewing the circumstances surrounding this event on Sunday night.

“Behaviour like this puts people’s safety at risk and causes understandable concern in the local community and to law-abiding road users and cannot and will not be tolerated.

“People who act like this should be warned that we will continue to make full use of the available legislation, including seizing vehicles and notifying insurance companies, to tackle any issues as appropriate.

“If anyone has any specific information about anyone involved in dangerous driving or other offences linked this event, we would ask them to contact us via 101.”

The mural, which adorns the walls of a a motorway underpass, was undamaged in the incident.