Race with a dragonboat team in Leeds, and support children’s hospice

Have your say

Dragon boat teams are needed to enjoy fitness, fun and excitement, while raising cash for a very deserving charity.

The Leeds Dragon Boat Race will raise money for Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People, at Roundhay Park, on May 19.

Up to 42 teams, in fancy dress, compete in a day of races on Waterloo Lake.

Ten-strong teams, with a drummer to keep time, paddle 30ft Chinese dragon boats on the 200m course, for a chance to be crowned champions.

Ellie Barker, events fundraiser at Martin House, said: “It’s a fantastic day out. As well as races to enjoy, there’s the tug’o’war, a funfair and face painting, plus refreshments.”

For more information contact events@martinhouse.org.uk or visit www.martinhouse.org.uk/dragonboatrace.