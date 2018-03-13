Question Time for city’s under 30s

Question Time is coming to Leeds next week with a special show aimed at under 30s.

The BBC show is asking for people aged 16 to 30 to join the audience with David Dimbleby.

The audience will be made up of 100 people to make for political balance and Question Time will be in Leeds on Thursday March 22. To apply to take part visit bbc.co.uk/questiontime or phone 0330 123 9988.

Political presenter Mr Dimbleby said: “I am very much looking forward to bringing Question Time to Leeds once again.

“What really matters is that we have a lively audience who want to speak their mind.

“It’s a chance for young people in Leeds to get their voice heard not just by politicians, but right across the UK.”

Question Time began on Tuesday September 25 1979.