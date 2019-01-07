Quad bike death: Police name Harrogate man found 'seriously injured' on Christmas Day

Police are urging witnesses to come forward and assist their investigation into a suspected fall from a quad bike on Christmas Day, following the death of a 62-year-old Harrogate man.

North Yorkshire Police today, (Monday, January 7) confirmed that Peter Nethercoat died at Leeds General Infirmary on New Year's Eve. He was found just before 4pm on the road between Middlesmoor and Pateley Bridge with serious injuries on Christmas day. He was believed to have been a passenger on the quad bike.

The emergency services, including NYP officers, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Yorkshire Air Ambulance Crews were in attendance.

A police investigation is ongoing to determine the full circumstances around Mr Nethercoat’s death. A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone who was in this area around the time of the incident, and who has information which may assist with the investigation is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police quoting reference 12180239164.



Mr Nethercoat’s family have requested that their privacy be respected at this very difficult time.

