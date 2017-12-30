Quackers way to spend New Year in Yorkshire

Have your say

Thousands of rubber ducks are due to take to the water for New Year.

Around 5,000 plastic ducks will be dropped from a bridge in Knaresborough before floating downstream in a competition as part of the town’s annual Duck Race on January 1.

The ducks are dropped from High Bridge in and then make their way to the finish line outside Marigold’s Cafe.

The first one to the finishing line wins its owner £100. Tickets for the event are on sale now for £1.

For more details and to take part contact Sarah Martin on 01423 814 385.