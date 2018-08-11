Q&A: Picture perfect return to ‘home’ for Leeds poster store

After first opening 14 years ago, poster specialist store On The Wall is enjoying a new lease of life back at its’ former stomping ground in the Corn Exchange. Ricky Charlesworth chats to owner Guy Haynes aboutgoing back to the future.

HOW DID THE STORE START OUT?

I was 22 when I opened the store in 2004.

I had three good years at the Corn Exchange before moving on to Boar Lane.

I knew there wasn’t much of a poster scene in Leeds at the time so I got in contact with someone that did it for a living and he put me in touch with the supplier and the rest as they say is history.

HOW DID THE MOVE BACK TO CORN EXCHANGE WORK OUT?

We’d been on Boar Lane for ten years but we then heard about new owners at Corn Exchange and had a positive meeting with them and it’s great to be back.

We’re actually only two doors down from where we were all those years ago.

HAS THE STORE HAD TO DIVERSIFY OVER THE YEARS?

It’s changed so much since we first opened.

We do more printing and framing than ever. We used to get loads of kids buying posters for their rooms and while we still get them coming in, with regards our actual posters it tends to be more adults.

We do lots of framing nowadays too.

We’ve also got a good range of gifts and cards which go down really well.

WHAT MAKES LEEDS SO UNIQUE?

It’s a great city because there’s so many different types of people here. You’ve got your traditional Yorkshire folk, a lot of tourists (especially where we are in the Corn Exchange) and students.

There’s also people, like me, who came here, studied and ended up staying.

It’s a very cosmopolitan city.

On The Wall is located in the Corn Exchange and is open seven days a week.