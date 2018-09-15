Q&A: Meet the Leeds pair who are helping support women in business

Have your say

A pair of Leeds freelancers, Sally Oddy and Sarah Small, saw a gap in the market when it came to an online hub that not only supports women in business but also connects them to their peers. Here, Sally tells us more about Learn Support Network (LSN).

WHAT IS THE MAIN AIM OF LSN?

Everyone is fighting for time, especially women in business.

All that we do is create a platform for people to share that.

It’s essentially a community for women across the country, working in business, who can link up and share ideas.

HOW WAS THE CONCEPT OF LSN FORMED?

Me and Sarah met on LinkedIn.

We live in the same neighbourhood and quickly discovered we shared a frustration at the lack of flexible, friendly and business-focused networks for female founders.

I was really interested in creating a network purely for female business owners.

We recognised a separate desire to create some sort of network for women.

WHAT DO MEMBERS BENEFIT FROM?

We raise the exposure of our members and share their experiences.

We also put them in touch with classes, master classes, workshops and talks that are going on that could be relevant to them.

People’s time is very tight and precious, especially a lot of women who are working as well as trying to juggle families.

WHY SHOULD LIKE-MINDED BUSINESSWOMEN JOIN?

We understand what it is like to be in this position - working whilst trying to juggle everything else. The toughest thing for us has been combining our day-to-day businesses.

But we were excited to launch LSN and we’re very excited to see it grow and develop. We are all about people who are serious about learning.

To find out more, visit lsngroup.co.uk.