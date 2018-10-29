Q&A: Meet the creative pair who are working in ‘Tandem’

Have your say

The co-owners of Tandem, in Meanwood, have created a hub that brings together creative goods, fine homemade food and local artists. Here, Ricky Charlesworth finds out what the duo put their success down to.

We opened about a year-and-a-half ago.

We’re both from Ripon and we kept saying that we were going to open our own shop somewhere.

We wanted to make sure that it is eclectic as possible.

We’ve tried to get together all the things that we love into one shop.

WHAT SORT OF PRODUCTS DO YOU SELL?

We stock a lot of homeware and those are locally-made.

It’s important to us that we support local artists.

There’s lots of creative items for sale and one of our best-selling items are candles and incense.

We’ve also got an on-site cafe and we do our own home-cooking for that so it keeps us busy!

WHAT TYPE OF CUSTOMERS DO YOU GET?

We get a mixture of people coming in.

We get new people discovering us all the time and alot of people do not know about us.

They’ll ask us if we are new and we tell them that we’ve actually been here quite a while now!

It’s like our own little family and we’ve made lots of new friends since opening here.

HOW IMPORTANT IS THE SHOPPING EXPERIENCE?

We don’t sell our products online at the moment purely because we don’t have the time.

But we realise that the high street isn’t what it used to be.

We love the shopping experience and think that people enjoy it more when they get a personable experience, something you don’t get online.

Tandem is open every day. Visit tandemleeds.co.uk