Q&A: Leeds shop is a supporter of everything Yorkshire

Have your say

The Great Yorkshire Shop, located in the Corn Exchange, stocks a wide range of goods made right here in the Broad Acres. Here, owner Aeneas Brewster chats about the store’s popularity.

HOW DID YOU COME UP WITH THE CONCEPT?

I started up the shop in 2015 because I wanted a change of job.

I’d worked in retail but always wanted to own a gift shop with a strong theme and purpose.

What I’ve found is that people are proud to be from Yorkshire. And so because of that I thought that they would want to buy gifts that are a little bit different.

WHAT SORT OF PRODUCTS DO YOU SELL?

I sell things that are made by local artists and designers from across the county.

The best selling things though are ones with Yorkshire dialect on or locally-produced foods such as Parkin cake.

It’s a great opportunity to educate people about Yorkshire, especially with some of the international tourists and visitors that we get.

I try to source everything and get together with artists and makers. I’ve started to make my own products lately too.

It’s slowly evolving into me creating some cushions, tea towels, hats and t-shirts.

WHAT CUSTOMERS DO YOU GET?

We do really well online but the shop does very well too.

The Corn Exchange is a great environment so we get all sorts of people passing through.

WHAT MAKES LEEDS SUCH A SPECIAL PLACE TO WORK?

People tend to come to Leeds because it’s a strong shoping destination.

It’s probably the best place to shop in the county.

The Great Yorkshire Shop is open seven days a week