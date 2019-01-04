Puppy dumped in Leeds recycling bin on New Year's Day reunited with owner

A terrified terrier who’d been dumped inside a clothing recycling bin in Leeds has been reunited with his owner thanks to media coverage following an RSPCA appeal.

An inspector from the animal welfare charity rescued the pup - who he’d named Levi after the clothing brand - from inside a bin located behind a chemist in Moseley Place, Leeds on New Year’s Day.

RSPCA inspector Kris Walker said: “Thanks to the media coverage highlighting how he’d shockingly been dumped in the clothing bin, his owners became aware and got in touch before being reunited with their dog.

“He’s been stolen from a garden in Leeds on December 27. His owner has CCTV footage of someone taking him from the garden and had been trying to find him since he went missing

so were delighted when he was discovered.

“They had put up lost dog posters up and had posted about him on lost pet websites and pages and other users connected it to our appeal and helped to bring them back together.

“I’m still really keen to find out who dumped him in the clothing bank and would encourage anyone with information to contact me on our appeal line 0300 123 8018.

“It’s heartbreaking for people when the pets they love like members of their family are stolen.

“Putting in place a few measures can help prevent your pet from being stolen or becoming a target.

“Ensuring pets are wearing collars with up-to-date ID tags and having dogs/cats microchipped can help in the battle against pet-nappers."

The following steps can also help keep your pet safe from any attempted thefts:

Dogs

● Don't leave your dog outside a shop on his own or in a car alone.

● Teach your dog a reliable recall for when you are out walking.

● Check your garden to make sure it is secure and if you have a gate then fit with a lock.

● Neuter your pet as this can reduce the likelihood of roaming.

● Make sure your pet is wearing a collar with an ID tag and that it is up to date. It is a legal requirement for a dog to have an ID tag with your name and address on it. The RSPCA also recommends including your mobile phone number on any ID tag as this can help reunite you with your pet quickly should he ever get lost or stolen. Cat collars should be quick release to prevent injury.

● Microchip your pet and keep the details up to date so that if your pet does go missing or is stolen then there is a higher chance they can be reunited. It is a legal requirement to have your dog microchipped in England and Wales as of April 2016.

● Keep recent photographs of your pet and make a note of any distinguishing features. If the worst does happen, the RSPCA suggests the following steps should be taken as soon as possible in order to have the best chance of owners being reunited with their pets:

● Check your home and local area thoroughly.

● If the animal is definitely missing, register them with a company such as Petslocated, Dogslost or the National Pets register.

● If you suspect your animal may have been stolen, please contact the police.

● Call your microchip company so they can flag your pet as missing. This will also alert to them anyone trying to re-register the same microchip number.

● Call your local RSPCA, and other animal welfare organisations.

● Contact your local vets.

● Talk to neighbours, postman, milkman etc, as they may have seen the animal or observed something suspicious at the time they went missing.

● Put flyers on notice boards & through letter boxes.

Any suspected pet theft should be reported to police who can investigate it as a criminal offence.

