Puppy dumped in Leeds clothes recycling bin sparks urgent RSPCA appeal

An urgent appeal has been launched after this Jack Russell terrier was found dumped in a clothes recycling bank in Leeds.

An inspector from the animal welfare charity rescued the pup from inside the clothing bank located behind a chemist in Moseley Place, Leeds on New Year’s Day.

A dog was dumped in clothes recycling bin in Leeds

-> Homeless man punched in unprovoked attack on New Year's Eve in Leeds

The small dog - who’s been named Levi after the jeans brand after being found cowering amongst unwanted garments - is now being cared for by the charity as he recovers from his experience.

RSPCA inspector Kris Walker said: “Poor Levi didn’t get inside the clothing bin himself so we’re keen to hear from anyone who knows who left him there.

“It’s a shocking place to leave a helpless animal - it’s just lucky he was found. I find it hard to believe that anyone could ever just abandon an animal who is completely reliant on them to fend for itself in such a way.

“Levi is an unneutered male, black and white, and thought to be around eight months old. He doesn’t have a microchip so we’ve been unable to find out any information to locate a previous owner.

“Anyone with information that can help explain how Levi ended up dumped inside the bin should contact me through the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”