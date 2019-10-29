Pudsey Camera Club starts new year in real style

NewsPudsey Camera Club starts new year in real styleAn eclectic range of pin-sharp pictures has been the running theme of Pudsey Camera Club’s new season.By Charlie BulloughTuesday, 29th October 2019, 5:00 pm Buttermere Pines by Anne Wade, of Pudsey Camera Club.Rustic Retreat by Anne Handley Sign up to our daily newsletterThanks for signing up!Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.Submitting...Look My Way by Rodney Tordoff, of Pudsey Camera Club.Get At 'Em Lads by David Howson