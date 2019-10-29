Pudsey Camera Club starts new year in real style

An eclectic range of pin-sharp pictures has been the running theme of Pudsey Camera Club’s new season.

By Charlie Bullough
Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 5:00 pm
Buttermere Pines by Anne Wade, of Pudsey Camera Club.
Rustic Retreat by Anne Handley

Look My Way by Rodney Tordoff, of Pudsey Camera Club.
Get At 'Em Lads by David Howson