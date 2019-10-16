Public consultation opens on White Rose Rail Station plan
People can have their say on plans to build a new rail station at the White Rose.
The proposals would see the new station serve the shopping centre and office park as well as connecting local communities and creating employment opportunities in the area.
It is part of the wider Connecting Leeds programme by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee.
The committee also has plans to improve links to Leeds Bradford Airport, again with a new rail station. The new parkway station would be located on the existing Harrogate line, with a regular shuttle bus link to the terminal building and a park and ride facility for journeys to and from Leeds and North Yorkshire.
Another station at the established and expanding Thorpe Park would improve transport links for employees and visitors and meet local demand for park and ride for commuters.
Committee chairman Coun Kim Groves said: “The recent opening of Apperley Bridge, Kirkstall Forge and Low Moor saw the total number of stations on the West Yorkshire rail network rise to 69 and we have proposals for more, including Elland, Leeds Bradford Airport and White Rose, in the pipeline.
“In addition, we are investing more than £30 million from the West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund in a Rail Park and Ride Programme, which will result in up to 2,000 additional parking spaces at 14 local stations.”
To submit your views on the planned White Rose station, visit www.yourvoice.westyorks-ca.gov.uk/whiteroserailstation.