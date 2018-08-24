Pub sports day helped city charity

A fun sports day at a pub has raised more than £2,000 for a Leeds mental health charity

The Gardeners Arms pub in Morley hosted a day of fun-filled activities last month to benefit Leeds Mind.

A tug of war

Activities included and egg and spoon race, balancing a bean bag on your head race and a space hopper race. There was also raffle, tombola and a cake stall. A total of £2,122 was raised. The event was supported by landlord and landlady Dave and Carole Wilson. It was organised by Denise Goddard, a volunteer fundraiser for Leeds Mind.